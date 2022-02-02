Birla Cellulose aims 'Net Zero Carbon emissions across all its operations by 2040'

Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of Grasim Industries Ltd. a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, announced its goal to bring down its net carbon emissions to zero across all its operations by 2040, with a possibility to reach it earlier by 2035.

The company also targets to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity to half by 2030 from the baseline of 2019.

Birla Cellulose's commitment to carbon neutrality and GHG reductions includes scope 1, scope 2, scope 3 emissions, and the carbon sequestration in managed forests and are derived using science-based methods.

H K Agarwal, Managing Director Grasim Industries Ltd and Business Director, Birla Cellulose said, "Birla Cellulose's climate target is at the core of its business strategy that aims to address climate change-related risks and adapt to changing consumer preferences for more sustainable, nature-based, and low emission products."

He added, "With a legacy of innovation in the MMCF industry spanning seven decades, Birla Cellulose continues to work on cutting-edge technologies that will accelerate this transition."

Currently, around 40% of the energy for the global operations of Birla Cellulose comes from renewable sources.

