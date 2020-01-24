Biotechnology major Biocon Q3 net dips 7% to Rs 203 crore

New Delhi: Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday reported a 6.62% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 202.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on account of higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 217.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Biocon said.

However, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,748.1 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,540.8 crore during the same period a year ago.

Expenses rose to Rs 1,465.6 crore for December quarter as against Rs 1,295.4 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Biocon Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs 294.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.50% from previous close.