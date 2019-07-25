Biocon Q1 net profit up 72 per cent to Rs 206.3 crore

New Delhi: Biocon reported a 72.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.3 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019 mainly on account of robust growth of biologics and small molecules segments. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 119.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Biocon said.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,490 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,192.6 crore for the same period year ago. "Robust performance by our biologics and small molecules business segments fuelled the 25% growth in Q1 FY20 revenue to Rs 1,490 crore," said MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.