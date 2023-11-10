Biocon Biologics Divests Non-Core Business To Eris Lifesciences In Slump Sale | Nagaraj B/CORP-COMM/BIOCON

Biocon Biologics Limited, a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has successfully divested its non-core branded formulations business in India to Eris Lifesciences Limited through a 'slump sale' arrangement, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The divested business encompasses generic dermatology and nephrology small molecule formulations.

The businesses contributed Rs. 90 Crores, equivalent to 0.8% of the Consolidated Revenue of Biocon Limited for the financial year 2022-23. The Net Worth of the divested businesses was Rs. 25 Crores as of March 31, 2023, representing 0.1% of the Consolidated Net worth of Biocon Limited.

Agreement and Completion:

The agreement for sale was executed on November 8, 2023. The closing of the transaction was successfully concluded on November 9, 2023.

Biocon Biologics received a total consideration of Rs. 366 Crores, inclusive of working capital adjustments.

About Eris Lifesciences Limited,

Eris Lifesciences Limited, a publicly listed Indian pharmaceutical company. It was established in 2007, focuses on chronic and sub-chronic lifestyle-related therapies. It ranks 21st in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) and is known for its pure-play domestic branded formulations business model. Eris does not belong to the promoter or promoter group.

The slump sale is on a standalone basis and not pursuant to amalgamation/merger.

Biocon Limited shares

The shares of Biocon Limited on Friday at 11:37 am IST were at Rs 224.10, down by 1.30 percent.

