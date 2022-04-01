Binance to be official cryptocurrency exchange partner of 64th annual Grammy awards

Binance, the global blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with the Recording Academy to become the first-ever official cryptocurrency exchange partner for the 64th Annual Grammy awards and Grammy Week events, including the inaugural Recording Academy Honors celebration.

As the official crypto exchange partner of the GRAMMY Awards, Binance will continue to work with the Recording Academy throughout the year to bring various Web3 technology solutions and experiences to the organization’s members, events and initiatives, it said in a press statement. Additional details about the partnership will be announced at a later date.

Binance Co-Founder Yi He said, "We were impressed by the Recording Academy’s ability to meet changing demands by its community—this is something we mutually share as a company that puts users and people first," said "Starting with the GRAMMYs, we are excited to work together with the Recording Academy to bring fresh new experiences powered by blockchain and all the great things Web3 technology can bring to entertainment."

Recording Academy Co-President Panos A. Panay said,"As we continue to evolve the Recording Academy for a rapidly changing music industry and for the next generation of creators, we feel that it’s important to work with innovative partners to explore new monetization avenues for our members and create new experiences for music fans."

Live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 8 PM ET/5 PM on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:10 AM IST