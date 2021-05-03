Billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledges $10 mn for COVID relief to Indian hospitals

Indian-origin billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla has pledged $10 million for supplying medical oxygen to hospitals in India amidst an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Taking to Twitter, the 66-year-old venture capitalist said that there was a need to save lives as further delay may end up in more deaths.
This is in continuation with the Sun Microsystems co-founder’s efforts to fund hospitals for oxygen supplies.
On Sunday, a record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people testing positive for the contagion, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The active cases have also crossed the 33-lakh mark, it said.
