Bikry App introduces cash and distance-based delivery feature to shipping model

Bikry app, an all-in-one platform to take business online, has announced the introduction of two features, viz., “Cash on Delivery (COD) & Distance-based Delivery” service options.

How it works

This newly added Bikry’s Delivery support will allow the merchants to set up delivery fees for Cash on Delivery orders for all its users. With this, the users will get an opportunity to set up varying delivery prices based on weight, pin codes and distance from their store with the Hyperlocal distance-based delivery feature, it said in a press release. This provides the users with an easy way to set up numerous zones based on distance and pin codes, and then charge different delivery rates for different products.

Saas Platform to help SMEs

“With the launch of this product, we have already seen over 23 percent of end customers choose "Cash on Delivery'' as a means of payment when placing orders on our merchants' digital marketplaces,” said Abhishek Bhayana, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bikry.

Bikry, a SaaS platform, gives retailers an end-to-end solution, including daily promotions, sales, payment, and delivery and shipping services. With the addition of these features, Bikry aims to help 3.5 million SMEs across 3500+ cities for their future growth by unclogging the supply chain hindrance and ensuring smooth operations.

Incepted in 2019, Bikry is the brainchild of two young entrepreneurs, Himanshu Garg NearPe (YC W20), Ex-Google, Ex CTO Via.com and Abhishek Bhayana, strong business development professional with a B.Sc.(Honors) focused in Economics from Purdue University - Krannert School of Management.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:51 AM IST