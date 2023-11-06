Bikaji Foods International's Net Profit Increases 46% To ₹60 Cr And Revenue Grows 5.5% To ₹609 Cr In Q2FY24

Bikaji Foods International's Net Profit Rises 46% To ₹60 Cr, Revenue Grows 5.5% To ₹609 Cr In Q2FY24 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Monday announced its announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, the companya nnounced through an exchange filing

The company reported a substantial 46.08% increase in their consolidated net profit for the second quarter, reaching Rs 59.78 crore by the end of September 2023. This marks a significant improvement compared to the net profit of Rs 40.92 crore reported during the same period in the previous year, as per a regulatory filing by Bikaji Foods.

During the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the company's revenue from operations saw a 5.5% increase, totaling Rs 608.68 crore, compared to Rs 576.97 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, Bikaji Foods reported a notable rise in total expenses, which surged by 24.91% to Rs 539.48 crore in the September quarter. On the whole, the company's total income for the same quarter amounted to Rs 614.66 crore, reflecting a 5.5% increase year-over-year.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd shares

The shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 498.85 on BSE, up 4.06 per cent from its previous close.

