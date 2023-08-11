Bikaji Foods International Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Bikaji Foods International Revenue Up By 15.0% YoY In Q1FY24 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bikaji Foods International Limited on Friday announced that the Board of Directors of the Company through Circular Resolution passed on August 11, 2023, approved and allotted 5,10,320 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 1 each fully paid-up to the eligible employees under the Scheme against the exercise of vested options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 24,95,09,880 consisting of 24,95,09,880 Equity Shares having face value of Rs 1.00 to Rs 25,00,20,200 consisting of 25,00,20,200 Equity Shares having face value of Rs 1.00.

Bikaji Foods Earnings:

Revenue from operation grew 15.0 percent YoY to Rs. 4,821 million with Volume growth of 15.2 percent YoY.

EBITDA margin stood at 13.6 percent (up 630 bps YoY and 20bps QoQ) led by operating efficiency and superior mix​ combined with impact of softening of input material prices​.

Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 163.8 percent YoY to Rs. 414 million. PAT margin stood at 8.6 percent (up 490 bps YoY).

Earnings per share (EPS) (Diluted) stood at Rs. 1.67.

Bikaji Foods International Limited shares

The shares of Bikaji Foods International on Friday at 3:02 pm IST were at Rs 488.70, down by 0.18 percent.

