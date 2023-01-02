Bikaji acquires Hanuman Agrofood | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bikaji Foods International Limited on Sunday announced the acquisition of Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited, through an exchange filing. Hanuman Agrofood is now a subsidiary of Bikaji and will now manufacture food items as a contract manufacturer.

According to the exchange filing, the acquisition is done by converting 28,13,050 compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares into 28,13,050 equity shares. Post the conversion Bikaji now owns 99.65 per cent equity shares.

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited, a Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company was incorporated on August 16, 2012 with one manufacturing unit at Bikaner.

On Monday at 12:31 pm IST, Bikaji Foods International Limited shares were at Rs 420.50, down by 3.60 per cent.