BigBasket FY'19 loss at Rs 348 cr

New Delhi: Innovative Retail Concepts (BigBasket) saw its loss widening to Rs 348.27 crore in 2018-19 financial year, while revenue grew about 69% to Rs 2,380.95 crore from the previous financial year, as per the documents.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 179.23 crore in 2017-18 financial year, documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Ministry and sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

The company registered 68.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,380.95 crore from Rs 1,409.61 crore in the previous fiscal, it added. BigBasket declined to comment on the numbers.

Innovative Retail Concepts runs the consumer business of BigBasket, while SuperMarket Grocery Supplies is the wholesale arm of the company.