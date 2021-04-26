BigBasket data breach: Personal details of 2 crore customers leaked; Company says it is an old leak, data safe

The platform further stated the site does not collect or store any sensitive personal data of customers like credit card details. "So customer data continues to be safe and no further action needs to be taken by customers." The leaked data includes users name, phone number, addresses, email IDs, and date of birth among other information.

The data have been leaked by a hacker named ShinyHunters on a well-known cybercrime forum. It is stated that the platform was breached in October 2020 and hackers put out the leaked data on sale.

Co-Founder and CTO of Hudson Rock, Alon Gal had tweeted about this leak recently.