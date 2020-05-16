Big Bazaar, CEO, Sadashiv Nayak to speak at FPJ-IIM Indore webinar

Brick and mortar hypermarket chains and other retail outlets which used to be a much crowded space, have gone silent at this time of Coronavirus. But to remain relevant and to strengthen their customer base, many are innovating. At the helm of it is Future Group’s Big Bazaar, which has gone online to serve its customers.
To know more on the strategy of retail business during COVID-19 and after COVID-19, The Free Press Journal and IIM-Indore will be holding a webinar with Big Bazaar, CEO, Sadashiv Nayak. This is the fifth session of ‘India after COVID-19’ series, organised with the support of radio partner, Big FM and outreach partner, Moneylife. It will be held at 3pm on May 21, 2020. The registration link for the same is given below:
https://bit.ly/2zEKUeS
Nayak, who has been associated with Big Bazaar for over 15 years now, has moved ranks in the company. Before joining Big Bazaar, he had been associated with Unilever and Asian Paints.
At present, the Big Bazaar launched a mobile-site shop, bigbazaar.com, where customers can make online purchases of food, grocery and certain non-essential items after entering in their pincode and selecting the nearest store. After which, the chain will deliver the order at the customer’s doorstep. This decision to partially go online was taken with an aim to tap on the opportunity that is created by Coronavirus. This activity was received well by the customers and the retail chain got calls from all over the country requesting for delivery. The only challenge the chain faced in this activity was the restriction in movement of goods, due to the lockdown.
