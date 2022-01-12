e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

INDvsSA 3rd Test: South Africa 100/3 at lunch Sensex soars 533.15 points to settle at 61,150.04; Nifty rises 156.60 points to 18,212.35
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

Bifurcating satellite bands for 5G may cost India $184 bn: SIA-India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reportedly told the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it is likely to submit 5G pricing recommendations in March.
Agencies
According to SIA-India, the impact of the loss of C-band spectrum in the 3.6-3.67 GHz band alone will be across the entire Rs 700 billion Indian broadcasting industry. |

According to SIA-India, the impact of the loss of C-band spectrum in the 3.6-3.67 GHz band alone will be across the entire Rs 700 billion Indian broadcasting industry. |

Advertisement

The Satcom Industry Association (SIA-India) stated that bifurcating satellite bands for the upcoming 5G auction is likely to incur a massive $184.6 billion loss to the country.

It will result in Indian citizens being denied the benefits of high-demand, advanced satellite broadband services and risk lost GDP increases per annum to India's economy of up to $184.6 billion by 2030, said SIA-India.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reportedly informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it is likely to submit 5G pricing recommendations in March.

According to SIA-India, the impact of the loss of C-band spectrum in the 3.6-3.67 GHz band alone will be across the entire Rs 700 billion Indian broadcasting industry.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:04 PM IST
Advertisement