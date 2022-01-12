Bifurcating satellite bands for 5G may cost India $184 bn: SIA-India

The Satcom Industry Association (SIA-India) stated that bifurcating satellite bands for the upcoming 5G auction is likely to incur a massive $184.6 billion loss to the country.
It will result in Indian citizens being denied the benefits of high-demand, advanced satellite broadband services and risk lost GDP increases per annum to India's economy of up to $184.6 billion by 2030, said SIA-India.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reportedly informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it is likely to submit 5G pricing recommendations in March.
According to SIA-India, the impact of the loss of C-band spectrum in the 3.6-3.67 GHz band alone will be across the entire Rs 700 billion Indian broadcasting industry.
(With inputs from IANS)
