Bidding for CBM blocks to start on February 15; end on March 15: DGH

Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) stated that the bidding for 15 blocks offered in the first coal-bed methane (CBM) round in more than a decade will start on February 15 and end on March 15.

The bids under the Special CBM Bid Round-2021, which was launched in September last year, were due on February 20, 2022, but the deadline was postponed.

The government offered 15 blocks in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh for extracting gas from coal seams (CBM).

CBM is gas or methane found below coal seams in coal fields.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:56 PM IST