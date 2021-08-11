Biconomy launches Hyphen, instant cross-chain transaction infrastructure

Biconomy, a multichain relayer network building infrastructure to simplify the web3.0 experience, announced today the launch of its Hyphen mainnet. Hyphen enables instant and low-cost token transfers across different blockchains.

The launch of Hyphen will allow users to make USDC transfers between Ethereum and Polygon, facilitating those transfers in a few seconds, rather than the current 30 minute to hours it currently takes, according to a press release.

“On average, to transfer funds from Layer2 to Layer1 blockchains, it can take anywhere from 40-min to 7-days for users to receive their funds,” said Sachin Tomar, CTO of Biconomy. “More specifically, it currently takes around 40-50 min to get ERC20 tokens from the Polygon Network to Ethereum via their native bridge. This results in weakened network effects, low composability, and an overall more difficult experience for the end-user. Hyphen solves that problem.”

How it works

Hyphen enables developers to offer instantaneous value transfers between EVM chains, various L2s, and sidechains. It also enables quick onboarding from L1 to L2s, further solving the scaling and congestion issues on Ethereum. It is a superhighway network that connects L2 communities while expediting network effects and increasing composability and interoperability.

By maintaining and rebalancing token liquidity on both sides of the chain and instantly transferring tokens on the second chain after accepting tokens on the first chain, it is able to provide cheaper and instant transfer of funds across blockchain ecosystems.

“It is evident that the future of web3.0 will be multichain but ETH2.0 alone cannot onboard the next billion users,'' said Tomar. "For a multichain future to become a reality, L1s, sidechains, & various scaling solutions need to be seamlessly integrated removing any friction for the end-user. Hyphen provides the instant and seamless bridge structure that will provide the infrastructure for a collaborative and connected web3.0.”

