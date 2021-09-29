BHEL’s procurements through GeM crosses Rs 1,500 cr in first half of 2021-22 fiscal

New Delhi: As part of the Government of India’s initiative towards enhanced transparency and ease of doing business, BHEL has been spearheading procurement of Goods and Services through the Government e-marketplace (GeM) portal, which is a Unified Public Procurement Portal for goods and services.

The company’s procurement through GeM has crossed Rs. 1,500 Crore in the first six months of the current fiscal, as against Rs.389 Crore in the entire 2020-21. Major procurements through the GeM portal include Steel, Cement, Cables, various sub-assemblies, etc. The company was also ranked No. 1 among the top 20 PSUs for procurements from this portal during the first quarter of the current year.

Significantly, BHEL is not only procuring goods and services through GeM, but is also registered as a ‘Seller’ for various products on the platform and is receiving orders from the same.

By driving procurements through GeM, the company is ensuring transparency and compliance with various GoI directives like General Financial Rules, CVC guidelines, Public Procurement Policy - Make in India, MSE, Startups, etc, thereby increasing ease and efficiency of procurement. These steps are also aimed at the nation’s efforts towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Notably, the company is streamlining its procurement processes using data analytics, and ensuring substantial cost savings by scaling up procurement through GeM. The goal is to utilize data analytics through a single dashboard by every concerned BHEL employee.

This successful transition has been made possible through the collaborative efforts between GeM and BHEL and the company is now utilizing this platform to further drive systemic changes for procurement within the organization.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:14 PM IST