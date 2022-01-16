BHEL’s indigenously-developed, India’s first Coal to methanol pilot plant dedicated to the nation

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey dedicated India’s first BHEL-built ‘coal to methanol’ (CTM) pilot plant to the nation here, as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Pandey also inaugurated an exhibition on ‘Products Developed under Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ organised at BHEL's Hyderabad unit.

The Union minister said one of the important goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to build a self-reliant nation.

The capital goods industry is the backbone of the manufacturing sector as it provides critical inputs such as machinery and equipment to a broad set of user-industries, stated Pandey.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:41 PM IST