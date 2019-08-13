BHEL stock hits a 52-week low, tumbles by 10% after Q1 loss

After markets opened on Tuesday, the shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) tumbled 10%. With this BHEL shares has hit a new 52-week low of Rs 51.

According to Live Mint, the power equipment manufacturing company has reported an operating loss of Rs 266 crore a sharp contrast to Rs 361 crore profit estimated by 14 brokerages polled by Bloomberg. On a standalone basis, the company reported a loss of Rs 216.25 crore in Q1 June 2019 as compared to a net profit of Rs 155.58 crore in Q1 June 2018. Net sales declined 23.8% to Rs 4,410.29 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

BHEL's standalone company sales are down by 24%. The reason behind the downside of the company's earnings is largely due to a steep fall in power industry segments. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is currently trading at Rs53.10, down by Rs3.8 or 6.68% from its previous closing of Rs56.90 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs54.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs56.40 and Rs53 respectively.