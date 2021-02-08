BHEL share down by 8.15%, priced at Rs 40 per piece due to losses in Q3 and disinvestment report

State-run BHEL tanked over 8 per cent on Monday. The two factors that impacted this stock are the disinvestment report and also over a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter.

It opened at Rs 41.05 per piece on February 8, and went up to Rs 41.40 per share. Before it finally dropped to a low of Rs 39.55 at BSE and NSE.