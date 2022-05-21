BHEL returns to black; posts Rs 912 cr net profit in Q4

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Saturday returned to black posting Rs 912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income.

In the year-ago quarter, the State-owned engineering firm had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income during January-March 2022, rose to Rs 8,181.72 crore, from Rs 7,245.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses trimmed to Rs 7,091.29 crore in comparison to Rs 8,644.28 crore in January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to the filing, the board of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

''The spread of COVID-19 pandemic globally caused disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. It impacted the company's operations during the FY 2021-22, which recouped progressively,'' Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 05:56 PM IST