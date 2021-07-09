BHEL receives Rs 1,405 crore order from NPCIL

State-owned BHEL has bagged an order worth Rs 1,405 crore from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd for supply of 12 nuclear steam generators.

The steam generators will be manufactured at the Tiruchirapalli plant of BHEL.

Valued at Rs 1,405 crore, the order has been won under NPCIL's Fleet Mode procurement programme. It mandates supply of 12 steam generators for India's highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up at four different locations in the country, according to a release issued on Friday.

This is the second major supply order secured by BHEL through competitive bidding for the Fleet Mode implementation programme of 10x700 MWe nuclear projects.

The first equipment order secured by BHEL under this programme for the supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies is under execution.