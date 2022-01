State-owned engineering firm BHEL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.02 crore for December quarter 2021-22, on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the year-ago period, said the BSE filing.

The company said that total income of the company surged to Rs 5,135.90 crore in December quarter, up as against Rs 4,451.36 crore in the same period a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:36 PM IST