BHEL installs solar-based electric vehicle charging stations on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has set up a network of solar-based electric vehicle charging stations (SEVCs) on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, making it the first e-vehicle friendly highway in the country.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey remotely inaugurated the SEVC at Karna lake resort in Karnal.

BHEL has set up these stations under the FAME-1 scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries which calls for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles.

"The Prime Minister has clearly highlighted that environment security has the same importance as national security and that India is making all efforts towards becoming energy independent," said Pandey.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and BHEL were also present at the event on Wednesday.

The EV charging station at Karna lake resort is strategically located at the midpoint of Delhi-Chandigarh highway and is equipped to cater to all types of e-cars plying in the country. BHEL is also working on upgrading the other charging stations on the highway this year.

The establishment of similar EV chargers at regular intervals of 25 to 30 km on the highway will allay range-anxiety among EV users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel.

The SEVC stations are equipped with individual grid-connected rooftop solar plants that will supply green and clean energy to charging stations, BHEL said in a statement.

