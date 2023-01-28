Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), has announced that Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor have ceased to be Part-time Non-Official (Independent) Directors on the Board of BHEL on completion of their tenure on 27.01.2023, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

