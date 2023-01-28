e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRaj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure

Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure | Image: BHEL (Representative)
Follow us on

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), has announced that Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor have ceased to be Part-time Non-Official (Independent) Directors on the Board of BHEL on completion of their tenure on 27.01.2023, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Read Also
IndusInd Bank allots 3,68,580 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BharatPe statements reveal salaries of Ashneer Grover and wife; Suhail and Rajnish

BharatPe statements reveal salaries of Ashneer Grover and wife; Suhail and Rajnish

I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Elon Musk

I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Elon Musk

Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure

Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure

IndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi from Mangaluru

IndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi from Mangaluru

Goldman Sachs slashes CEO's pay by 30% after bank's poor performance

Goldman Sachs slashes CEO's pay by 30% after bank's poor performance