BHEL Appoints Koppu Sadashiv Murthy As Chairman And Managing Director Of The Company

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Koppu Sadashiv Murthy as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), the company announced through an exchange filing.

Pursuant to his appointment as CMD of BHEL, Koppu Sadashiv Murthy, 56, has assumed charge as CMD of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise.

Prior to this, Murthy was the Executive Director of the Corporate Operations Management group at BHEL, and also simultaneously held additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL).

About Koppu Sadashiv Murthy

Murthy joined BHEL in 1989 at its Jhansi manufacturing unit - a transformer & locomotive manufacturing hub. During his 34 years of years of wide-ranging and hands-on experience in BHEL’s Corporate Office and in various manufacturing units such as Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Varanasi.

While heading BHEL’s Varanasi manufacturing unit, he successfully led all aspects of the unit's portfolio and despite the challenges posed by the partial closure/lockdown of the factory during Covid, achieved remarkable results in FY20-21, with a Profit Before Tax of over 25 percent of revenue, a historically low inventory level and a cash surplus.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited shares

The shares of BHEL on Wednesday at 11:49 am IST were at Rs 122.80, up by 1.61 percent.

