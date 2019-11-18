Bharti Airtel withdraws bid for Reliance Communications assets

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has withdrawn its bid to purchase assets of Reliance Communications (RCom) after terming the move of committee of creditors to extend the bid submission deadline on the request of Reliance Jio as "extremely unfair" and "biased".

Without naming Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Director (Finance) Harjeet Kohli in a letter to resolution professional Anish Niranjan Nanavaty said his company's request to extend the deadline was turned down by the committee of creditors (CoC) of RCom but surprisingly, the dates have been extended to accommodate submission by a bidder.

"Given the complexities involved in the proposed transaction, vide our letter dated Oct 31, 2019, we requested for an extension of time to submit the resolution plan from Nov 11, 2019, till Dec 1, 2019... Disappointingly, our request for extension was rejected by CoC," Kohli said.

Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and private equity firm Varde Partners have already submitted their bids for assets of Reliance Communications, while Reliance Jio has sought extension of the asset sale deal deadline by another 10 days.