Bharti Airtel posts Rs 1,035 crore Q3 net loss, hints at tariff hike

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel continues to bleed with the Sunil Mittal company posting a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,035 cr in Q3 (Oct-Dec) against a net profit of Rs 86 cr in the same period of the last fiscal.

The company hinted at further hike in tariffs with CEO Gopal Vittal stating tariffs must go up further for enabling the industry to invest in emerging technologies.

The consolidated revenues for Q3, however, at Rs 21,947 crore, grew 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y (reported increase of 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y) on an underlying basis. Consolidated mobile data traffic, at 5,357 PBs in the quarter, registered a healthy Y-o-Y growth of 73 per cent.

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 519.1, up by Rs 8.80, or 1.72%, on the BSE.

The consolidated EBITDA margin increased by 11.4 percent to 42.6 percent in the quarter as compared to 31.2 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated EBIT increased by 195.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,401 crore.

The consolidated net loss before exceptional items for the quarter stands at Rs 1,080 crore, the company said.