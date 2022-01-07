Bharti Airtel opts for interest payment on deferred liabilities

Bharti Airtel stated that it will not avail the option of conversion of interest on the deferred spectrum and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liabilities into equity and rather pay the due amount to the government.

The Union Cabinet on September 15 approved various measures to support the telecom firms.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea opted for the four-year moratorium following the government's announcement.

Earlier on December 17, 2021, the company has pre-paid Rs 15,519 crore to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the 2014 auction.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 03:16 PM IST