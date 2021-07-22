Bharti Airtel launches new corporate, retail postpaid plans: Check details here

Bharti Airtel has raised entry-level corporate postpaid plans to Rs 299 per month and loaded them with extra data, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Airtel has also rejigged the retail postpaid scheme with slight changes in line with its plan to enhance average revenue per user when telecom operators are unable to make room for margins from mobile data and voice calls charges.

Bharti Airtel corporate postpaid plan will now start from Rs 299 and users of the entry-level plan will get 30 gigabytes (GB) data per month instead of the 10 GB offered earlier.

"Some corporate plans are below Rs 299. All corporate postpaid plans will be upgraded to Rs 299 after one month's notice. It will be good for the company's ARPU," a channel partner of the company said.