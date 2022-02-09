Bharti Airtel board approves raising up to Rs 7,500 cr via debt instruments

Bharti Airtel stated that its board gave an enabling approval for raising up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments.

The company further said that the Board of Directors in its meeting reviewed the company's routine financing and re-financing strategies, including any market maturities in due course.

It has ''granted enabling approvals for such re-financing vide debt instruments (as and when deemed appropriate) through issuance of secured/ unsecured, listed/unlisted non-convertible debt securities including debentures, bonds etc. upto Rs 7,500 crores (or in equivalent foreign currency) in one or more tranches from time to time...subject to all applicable regulatory/ statutory approvals,'' the company said.

The company added that its board has also authorised the Special Committee of Directors to decide (based on market conditions) on all matters related to such issuance of securities, including finalisation and approval of terms and conditions, quantum of tranche, and the timing.

Last month, the company had announced that Alphabet Inc's Google will pay US$700 million (Rs 734 per share) for a 1.28 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel Ltd and the rest towards multi-year plans that will include devices.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:25 AM IST