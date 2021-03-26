Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb launches 36 new satellites, now the total count of its satellites is at 146

Satellite communications company, OneWeb was able to launch all 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This launch brings its total in-orbit constellation to 146 satellites.

These will form part of OneWeb’s 648 LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. The company, which is backed by the UK government and Indian group Bharti Airtel, has planned five-launch programme that will enable OneWeb’s connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by the middle of 2021, with service ready to start by year end.

36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome is the second launch of the five-launch programme.