BharatPe's Madhuri Jain says, never tendered resignation: Report

Madhuri Jain, head of controls at BharatPe, did not resign, according to news reports. Jain is the wife of Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe.

In a written communication to the company board, Jain has alleged she never actually tendered the resignation, according to a report in The Economic Times. The firm was quoted in the report of having said it hadn’t asked for Jain’s resignation. “

The board of BharatPe has never sought any resignation from Ms Madhuri Jain,” it said in a reply to queries from the financial publication. “Hence, the question of the board accepting her resignation does not arise. She was asked to go on compulsory leave of absence on January 20.”

The publication said, it has learnt through multiple sources that there was confusion between board members and BharatPe’s top management relating to Jain’s resignation. Managing director Grover offered the resignation of Jain, who reported to him, at a board meeting on January 19, several people told the publication.

The story so far

On January 19, BharatPe co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover had said he was taking a voluntary leave till March.

Earlier this month, an audio clip surfaced on social media with claims of Grover abusing and threatening a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee for missing out on share allotment during the initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates online fashion and wellness company Nykaa.

Grover was quick to deny the clip, saying it was ''fake'' and was put out by a ''scamster'' but he subsequently deleted the post. It later emerged that he and his wife Madhuri had in October 2021 sent a legal notice to Kotak for failure to provide financing for the Nykaa IPO.

On January 9, the Mumbai-based lender had responded saying it will take legal action against Grover.

Kotak Mahindra Bank had acknowledged that the couple had in October sent a legal notice to it, without elaborating on the reasons for the same.

Sources said conducting an independent audit is not only on account of the legal notice, and probably indicates that the scope of investigation has expanded.

They added that the audit includes areas like accounting, expenses and hiring practices.

BharatPe serves over 75 lakh merchants across 150 cities. The company has already facilitated the disbursement of loans totalling over Rs 3,000 crore to its merchants since its launch. BharatPe has raised over $650 million in equity and debt to date. Its investors include Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadfast Capital, Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital and others.



Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:09 PM IST