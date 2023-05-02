BharatPe buys 51% stake in Mumbai-based NBFC Trillion Loans

Image: BharatPe (Representative)

Founded by now ousted Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018, BharatPe has carved out an 8 to 10 per cent market share in the e-payment apps space. As it eyes an Initial Public Offering, BharatPe is also expanding further into the lending space, and has been investing in other fintech verticals.

To boost its offerings further, BharatPe has acquired a 51 per cent majority stake in Mumbai-based Non Banking Finance Company Trillion Loans.

Ensuring access to credit

By pumping more funds into Trillion Loans, BharatPe seeks to provide capital for underserved and unbanked entrepreneurs seeking growth.

But the NBFC will continue to operate as a separate entity under the supervision of BharatPe's board despite the acquisition.

At the same time BharatPe will continue to look for stakes in other fintech platforms to facilitate quick credit.

Eventful year for BharatPe

The purchase comes after BharatPe's revenue for FY22 went up by 284 per cent, while its losses also increased, and spending on salaries and wages surged 116 per cent.

The year in which its advertising costs were also propelled by 535 per cent, BharatPe was hit by a controversy with its co-founder Grover being ousted and accused of misappropriation of funds.