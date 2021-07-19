BharatPe announces referral, joining policy perks to strengthen tech team; all you need to know

BharatPe, fintech company for merchants, today announced aggressive hiring plans to strengthen its talent pool in the technology team. The company, that is planning to launch a slew of products in the merchant and consumer lending space, will be tripling the strength of its technology team and hiring 100 more members.

BharatPe announced a first-of-its-kind referral and joining policy for any startup in India.

All new Tech team joinees will have an option to choose between Bike Package or Gadget Package. Bike package has 5 bikes as options – BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The gadget package includes - Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

BharatPe will host its entire Tech Team in Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from Oct 17- Nov 14, 2021. The Tech team members will get a chance to watch the matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and cheer for their favourite team.

Tech team appraisals for the team have been preponed by 8 months and the team has earned 75 percent increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs, effective July 1, 2021.

The Bike Package and Gadget Package is available to anyone referring tech talent to company and has been extended to the whole team as well as alumni of BharatPe.

Speaking on the initiative, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said, “BharatPe is a tech-first fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best tech talent to work with us on building market leading products at scale. We will, therefore, be taking the lead in tech talent compensation in India because that’s the only real investment our business needs given the capital efficiency of our model.”