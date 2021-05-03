Bharat Petroleum extends ex-gratia till June 2021 to 2-lakh staff in its supply chain: Find out who all are covered

What is ex-gratia and why BPCL is paying the sum

Ex-gratia is a sum paid to an employee by an employer in a situation even though the employer is not obligated to do so.

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, personnel engaged at fuel stations, LPG distributorships, transport crew at BPCL's installations/depots have been working to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products across the country. Therefore, the ex-gratia is offered to these frontline staff.

Initially, the company offered the ex-gratia from March 25, 2020 till December 31, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

With the second wave of COVID19 hitting the country, the numbers of affected people have increased considerably, therefore, the above ex-gratia has been extended from April 1, 2021 till June 30, 2021.

Under the scheme, so far 23 bereaved families have received the compensation, the company claimed.

A Fortune Global 500 Company, BPCL is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products.

Bharat Petroleum’s refineries at Mumbai and Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 37 MMTPA.

Its marketing infrastructure includes network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises around 18,000 retail outlets, 6,600 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG bottling plants, 58 aviation service stations, 3 lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.