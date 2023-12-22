Bharat Electronics Secures Orders Worth ₹2,673 Cr For Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) received orders worth Rs. 2,673 Crs from Goa Shipyard Limited (Value: Rs. 1701 Crs) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (Value: Rs. 972 Crs) for supply of 14 types of sensors for use on Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV), the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

This will have participation of electronics and associated industries including MSME, which are sub vendors of BEL. The Equipment manufactured by BEL are part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ program.

The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 86.15 Crs since the last disclosure on 15th Dec 2023 and the said orders pertain to miscellaneous Spares & Services.

With the above, BEL has bagged cumulative orders of worth Rs. 25,935.15 Crs till now in the current financial year.

Bharat Electronics Limited shares

The shares of Bharat Electronics Limited on Friday at 1:31 pm IST were at Rs 173.60, up by 1.73 per cent.