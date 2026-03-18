Bharat Electronics Secures ₹1,011 Crore Orders Across Defence & Technology Segments In March 2026

Bharat Electronics Limited has secured additional orders worth Rupees 1,011 crore since February 25, 2026. |

Bengaluru: Bharat Electronics is continuing its steady deal momentum, adding fresh orders across defence and technology segments as demand for advanced electronic systems remains strong.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna defence public sector undertaking, has received new orders worth Rs 1,011 crore since its last disclosure on February 25, 2026. The latest inflows highlight continued traction in both defence and non-defence segments, strengthening the company’s overall order pipeline.

The newly secured contracts cover a wide range of products and systems. These include communication equipment, radar warning and jamming systems, fire control systems, and electro-optic sights. The diversity of orders reflects BEL’s broad capabilities across critical defence electronics and integrated system solutions.

Read Also Goodluck India Begins $6 Million Defence Export With First Overseas Shipment Of 155 mm Shells

The company’s order book also includes fire detection and warning systems for fighter aircraft, high energy laser solutions, and head-up displays. In addition, BEL has secured projects related to automatic train supervision systems and software solutions, indicating a mix of defence and civilian technology applications.

Beyond equipment supply, the orders include upgrades, spares, services, shelters, jammers, and strategic components. This combination of products and lifecycle support services enhances BEL’s long-term revenue visibility while deepening its engagement across multiple platforms and systems. The latest order wins underline Bharat Electronics’ continued role as a key supplier of advanced electronic systems, with a diversified portfolio spanning defence, transportation, and technology solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s press release and regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.