Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of Covaxin to 14 states

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of its COVID-19 vaccine 'ovaxin to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1, according to the company's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its COVID-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

"Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state govt''s since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24x7," Ella tweeted.