Beyond Credit Scores: Factors That Influence Home Loan Eligibility

Borrowers whose credit score ranges between 750 and 900 get the best loan deals. All lenders want to on-board them as clients and therefore, try to entice them with lucrative loan offers and loan terms and conditions. A good credit score stands for an unblemished repayment record and a responsible attitude towards credit. It is also reflective of a credit user not being excessively dependent on loans, which is a good thing for lenders.

However, while a good credit score is key to being offered desirable loan terms and conditions, there are also other factors that affect home loan eligibility. While most loan applicants are well-aware of the importance of having a credit score above 750, not many know about these other factors that also determine whether a borrower will be offered a loan or their application will be denied. In this article, we do deep-dive analysis of the factors other than an applicant's credit score that affect their home loan eligibility.

Other Factors that Affect Your Home Loan Eligibility

1. Income

Lenders assess a loan application against a set of qualifying criteria. These qualifying criteria help a lender understand whether the loan applicant can be trusted to repay the loan on time. The applicant's income is one of the qualifying criteria.

Applicants with a stable income have higher home loan eligibility than borrowers with an unstable income, as the former are more likely to repay their loan EMIs on time. Further, borrowers planning to apply for a home loan must use a home loan eligibility calculator before initiating the loan application process. The home loan eligibility calculator is an online tool that tells a borrower the loan amount they qualify for based on their income, city of residence, current or existing debt obligations, etc. Applying for a loan amount one qualifies for not only leads to quick home loan approval but also increases the probability of the applicant getting offered the best terms and conditions on their loan.

2. Debt-to-Income Ratio

The debt-to-income ratio is the ratio of one's total EMI obligations to one's total income. The debt-to-income ratio gives us the percentage of one's total income that's going towards covering debt. All loan applicants must keep their debt-to-income ratio below 40% if they wish to be approved for a loan. In other words, if more than 40% of a person's monthly income is already going towards covering debt, it is highly unlikely that they will find a lender willing to offer them a loan.

3. Job Stability

Borrowers who switch jobs often or are running a business that does not fetch them a regular income find it difficult to find a lender willing to offer them a loan. An unstable job invariably translates into an unstable income, and an unstable income raises questions regarding a borrower's ability to pay their EMIs on time. Thus, job stability is one of the crucial qualifying criteria for a loan. Borrowers planning to avail of a loan are advised to not switch jobs often and maintain job stability if they want to be approved for a loan. Self-employed applicants can add additional sources of income to convince a lender of their ability to pay their loan EMIs on time.

4. Age

The age of the applicant also holds value in the loan application process. Young applicants starting their careers have many working years ahead of them, and therefore, these applicants are more likely to get more promotions and pay hikes than someone in their late 40s or early 50s. Thus, all lenders are more keen on sanctioning loans to young applicants than to someone nearing retirement. Loan applicants nearing retirement can enhance their home loan eligibility and chances of getting approved for a loan by adding a co-borrower to their loan application. This co-borrower must, however, be someone with excellent repayment capacity and creditworthiness.

5. Down Payment Value and the LTV Ratio

Lenders sanction only a percentage of a property's value as a loan. The remaining amount must be arranged by the loan applicant. This amount is known as the down payment. Loan applicants must pay at least 20% of the property's value as a down payment. They can also easily choose a higher down payment, if their income affords them the option. The LTV, or loan-to-value ratio, on the other hand, gives one the percentage of the property's total value that is being sanctioned as a loan. For instance, if a borrower wants to avail of a Rs.60 of Rs. 60 lakh to buy a Rs. 1 crore home, their loan-to-value ratio would be 60% and the down payment would be 40%. Loan applicants who keep the loan-to-value ratio low by keeping the down payment high have higher home loan eligibility and better chances of availing of a loan on beneficial loan terms and conditions, as the risk involved for a lender goes down considerably in case of low loan-to-value ratio loans, which leads to them offering a loan on much better terms and conditions. Those planning to fund their property purchase with a home loan must save up for down payment and try to give as high a down payment as possible. This will not only enhance their negotiating power but also help them keep their EMIs low and affordable.

6. Quality of the Collateral

Lastly, the quality of the collateral also affects one's home loan eligibility. Properties located in central locations and having all modern amenities have higher resale value than properties located on the outskirts or old properties in ruined states. Since home loan is secured in nature, the property is the lender's security for sanctioning the loan and thus, the quality of the collateral is important.

Home loans are a long-term commitment and therefore, all borrowers must try their best to get the best loan terms and conditions possible on their loan. Gaining an understanding of the factors that affect your home loan eligibility will certainly push you in the right direction and get approved for a loan quickly and also negotiate for favourable loan terms and conditions.