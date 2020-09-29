Beware! SBI warns customers of fake WhatsApp calls and scam messages

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest public sector bank, on Monday issued a warning to its customer to remain cautious of unknown Whatsapp calls and messages that may ask customers about bank details, which may lead to possible banking fraud.
The bank has said that the scammers are contacting SBI customers on WhatsApp and citing fake messages about winning an SBI lottery or a lucky draw reward. The scammers then ask the customers to contact a fraud number that the scammers are claiming is an official SBI hotline.
Taking to Twitter, SBI wrote: "Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don’t let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant."
To make customers aware of the banking frauds, SBI highlighted bullet points in its 'important announcement' on how cybercriminals are approaching customers via WhatsApp Calls and Messages.
Informing customers about winning the lottery and asking them to contact an SBI number.
Please be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account specific information through Emails, SMS, Calls, and WhatsApp Calls.
There is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers going on - please stay safe and think before you fall into any such traps.
Cyber criminals are waiting for just one mistake - please do not trust such fake callers or forwarded messages.
The bank has also asked its customers to share this message with people to save them from any such frauds.
Here's how to protect yourself from banking scams on WhatsApp:
1. Never share your bank account information over WhatsApp messages or calls.
2. Never reveal your ATM pin or any other bank details to anyone.
3. Make sure you have a strong password for your net banking account.
4. Never log in to your bank apps or websites using public Wi-Fi.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)