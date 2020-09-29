Beware! SBI warns customers of fake WhatsApp calls and scam messages

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest public sector bank, on Monday issued a warning to its customer to remain cautious of unknown Whatsapp calls and messages that may ask customers about bank details, which may lead to possible banking fraud.

The bank has said that the scammers are contacting SBI customers on WhatsApp and citing fake messages about winning an SBI lottery or a lucky draw reward. The scammers then ask the customers to contact a fraud number that the scammers are claiming is an official SBI hotline.

Taking to Twitter, SBI wrote: "Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don’t let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant."