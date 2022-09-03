Beware GST evaders! Taxmen can prosecute you now

e-Paper Get App
The Union finance ministry said on Friday that GST officers can now launch prosecution against offenders in cases where the amount of evasion or misuse of input tax credit is more than Rs 5 crore

Saturday, September 03, 2022
Representative Image |

Mumbai: Persons or companies evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment, or misusing its reverse credit provisions, can now be directly prosecuted by the tax department.

Issuing the detailed guidelines for GST officers to launch prosecution under the Central GST Act, the revenue department said that only cases of over Rs 5 lakh related to bogus invoices or problems with input tax credit should be taken up.

However, this cut off limit will not be applicable to habitual evaders and those who have been arrested under section 69 of the GST Act. The department will use its discretionary powers for proven defaulters.

Detailed instructions for the taxmen have also clarified that in case of public limited companies, the action (prosecution) “should not be launched indiscriminately” against all the directors, but should be restricted to those who oversaw day-today operations and “have taken active part in committing tax evasion or had connived at it".

