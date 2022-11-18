Best people are staying, I'm not super worried: Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, stated that he is not "extremely" concerned about the mass resignations because the best staff are staying after hundreds of workers left the firm before the deadline.

Musk made the comment when a user asked him: "What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn't it kinda run itself?"

"The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," he replied.

On Musk's tweet, a user commented: "Why would anyone want to work for Elon's low pay," while another said: "Thank you Elon for exposing all the trash Twitter employees and bring back the real-valued ones!"

Later, Musk tweeted: "And we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol."

Recently, hundreds of employees had resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by Musk to either agree to his "extremely hardcore" way of work or quit the company.

Several employees took to Twitter to announce their resignations ahead of the 5 p.m. Thursday deadline (US time) to meet Musk's new work criteria.

The company had around 3,000 employees leave after the massive layoffs when Musk sacked about half of its workforce after taking over the company.

Musk also sent out confusing and differing messages about Twitter's remote work policy, first saying that all Twitter employees must come into the office to work at least 40 hours a week and then announcing that "Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution."

The NYT report said minutes later, Musk "sent another email to staff saying managers were on the hook not to lie about strong work as a cover for employees to work from home."

"Any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company," Musk said

With inputs from Agencies