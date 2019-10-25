Best offers in town on Two-Wheelers this Diwali season

For anyone who is looking to buy a two wheeler, this festive season is the right time as manufacturers are offering many benefits to attract customers. Some of the special benefits include cash discounts, low-interest rates, and low EMIs on models across the category, beginning from 110 cc scooters and commuter bikes to sporty motorcycles in the 200 and 250 cc range.

With Dhanteras the Diwali week has begun and the festive mood in households stronger than ever due to the discounts and offers on motorcycles and scooters in India. Families planning to bring home their priced possession the two wheeler, now is the right time. With the slowdown in economy this year, manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned to attract buyers by offering value for money products in the two-wheeler space.

Below are some of the best offers on two-wheelers this Diwali 2019.

Hero MotoCorp

Starting with the country's largest two-wheeler maker, this Diwali, Hero MotoCorp is offering festive benefits across its model range. On its scooter range, which includes likes of the Maestro Edge, Pleasure, Duet, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125, the company is offering exchange benefits up to Rs. 3000 + cash discount of Rs. 2000, in addition to a low-interest rate of 6.99 % with low down payment starting at Rs. 3999, and low EMI starting at Rs. 1750.

Hero is offering exchange benefits up to Rs. 5000, cash benefits up to Rs. 2000 on the Xtreme and Xpulse range

On its commuter motorcycle range, which includes the Splendor series, Passion series, Glamour range, and HF Deluxe, the company is offering cash benefits up to Rs. 1500, along with a low-interest rate of 6.99 % with low down payment starting at Rs. 4999, and low EMI starting at Rs. 1750. The company's 200 cc motorcycle range, which includes the Xtreme and Xpulse series, the company is offering exchange benefits up to Rs. 5000, cash benefits up to Rs. 2000, in addition to the low-interest rate of 6.99 % and low EMI starting at Rs. 1750.

Hero has also announced that all models will also come with additional benefits worth Rs. 2100 and benefits worth Rs. 10,000 for customers using Paytm to make the purchase.

Bajaj Auto

The country's larger two-wheeler exporter, Bajaj Auto is offering benefits and savings up to Rs. 7200 on its motorcycle range. The full benefit of this festive scheme goes as high as up to Rs. 6000 + 5 free services + 5-year free warranty and it's available with the company flagship bike the Bajaj Dominar 400. The Pulsar 220F gets the second-best offer with benefits up to Rs. 5000, and the Pulsar 150 gets benefits worth Rs. 4200. Bajaj is also offering discounts on the CT100 and Platina H Gear 110, worth Rs. 3,200 and Rs. 37,000. Customers can also opt for a low down payment scheme of Rs. 3699 or the Zero processing fee option. The benefits are also available on the Avenger and V range of bikes.