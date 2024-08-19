Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO |

Bengaluru based TruAlt Bioenergy Limited, a leading firm in the biofuel sector, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), aiming to raise capital through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

IPO Details

The IPO will feature a face value of Rs 10 per share and comprises a fresh issuance of Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale of up to 36 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders.

Bengaluru based TruAlt Bioenergy Limited | Representative Image

Prominent figures Dhraksayani Sangamesh Nirani and Sangamesh Rudrappa Nirani will each offer 18 lakh shares for sale.

The offering is structured to cater to various investor categories such as 75 per cent for qualified institutional buyers, up to 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders, and 10 per cent for retail individual bidders.

Fund utilisation

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised as follows:

- Rs 172.68 crore for capital expenditure, including setting up multi-feedstock operations

- Rs 425 crore to bolster working capital; and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Financial Snapshot

In fiscal 2024, TruAlt reported revenues of Rs 1,223.40 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 31.81 crore.

Book-running lead managers

DAM Capital Advisors Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers and Bigshare Services Private Limited as the registrar.

About the company

Founded in March 2021, TruAlt Bioenergy focuses on ethanol production, with current operations yielding 1,400 KLPD.

The company’s operations currently yield 1,400 kilolitres per day (KLPD) of ethanol, with plans to increase this to 2,000 KLPD by October 2024. Additionally, TruAlt’s Compressed Biogas (CBG) unit boasts an annual capacity of 3.4 million kg.