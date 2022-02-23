Bengaluru voted best city to make a home: MyGate Liveability Index

India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, has emerged emerging as the city with the best gated community living experience, as per MyGate’s Liveability Index for H2 2021.

Out of the 10 parameters on which residents can rate their societies, Bengaluru has emerged the topper in six of them, with Ahmedabad leading in two and Mumbai and Pune ahead of the pack in one each.

The MyGate Liveability Index is based on inputs from residents of the 25,000 gated communities that use the app.

The index is based on resident ratings of the society in which they reside across 10 parameters: bachelor friendliness, community safety, family friendliness, ease of commute, pet friendliness, cleanliness, kid friendliness, quality of amenities, eventfulness within the society and elder friendliness.

The cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune are part of the index.

According to the index, Bengaluru’s residents find their gated communities safer and cleaner while even being friendlier toward bachelors, pets, children and the elderly, relative to other cities.

The city received the top score of 10 on all these parameters. Particularly on Bachelor Friendliness and Pet Friendliness, it had no close competition, with Kolkata (7.88 [relative to Bengaluru]) and Delhi-NCR (7.56) coming in second place. Ahmedabad was voted least accommodating of bachelors with a score of 5.08 and Chennai was least accommodating of pets with a score of 4.77.

While Pune finished at the top in just two categories (Family Friendliness and Ease of Commute), it placed in the top three on eight out of 10 parameters. Ahmedabad topped in two categories (Quality of Amenities and Eventfulness).

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:34 PM IST