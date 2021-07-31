Bengaluru entrepreneur Madhavi Shankar among 13 winners of Australian alumni grants scheme

Bengaluru entrepreneur Madhavi Shankar, Founder of edtech startup SpaceBasic, is one of the winners of Australian Alumni Grants Scheme (AAGS), a grant scheme developed by Australian Consulate General (ACG) Chennai to support the application, sharing of knowledge and experience gained by Indian alumni during their studies in Australia.

Madhavi Shankar was awarded a project grant of AU $10,000 for her startup SpaceBasic, an AI startup that is digitizing campus living. SpaceBasic is a one-stop communication and networking app that facilitates seamless information sharing for students, universities, hostel management and global partners seeking student engagement. Madhavi Shankar did her Master of Business Administration and Master’s Degree in engineering management from University of Technology, Sydney. She has also worked as Product Manager for Vodlo Pty Ltd, Sydney, Australia for four years.

The Australian Alumni Grants Scheme (AAGS) intends to strengthen ties between both nations, support alumni in their professional endeavours and improve ‘Australia literacy’ in India.

Madhavi Shankar was chosen from 63 high-quality applications from Australian alumni across India, covering areas as diverse as cleantech, agritech, edtech, clean energy, sustainable environment, women in leadership, STEM, research and innovation. After completing a competitive and merit-based assessment by the AAGS Selection Committee, the Australian Government supported thirteen alumni-led projects totalling AU$157,500. Awards were presented by Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator The Hon Marise Payne.

Commenting on the win, Madhavi Shankar, CEO and Co-Founder, SpaceBasic, said “ I am thrilled to be recognised by the Australian Consulate General to be a part of the grant scheme. My experience as a student and as a working professional in Australia has given me a strong foundation for SpaceBasic. I look forward to to connecting and collaborating with other alumni for knowledge sharing and to create more opportunities”

In 2019, Madhavi was named as one of the top 30 women transforming India by Niti Ayog and the United Nations. She was among the top young entrepreneurs of the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 List chosen in the category of enterprise technology. An active advocate of women employment and equal opportunities, Madhavi was also one among the 8 youth leaders chosen for the launch event of UN’s One million Youth leaders event that was held at United Nations Office in Geneva

The AAGS aims to provide alumni with opportunities to enhance and capitalise on their knowledge and skills to improve practice in their professional fields and communities. Additionally, AAGS will help develop, maintain and strengthen professional linkages and partnerships between alumni and the Australian government, and Australian businesses, organisations and educational institutions.

The AAGS is open to all Indian nationals (or Australian nationals with a valid Overseas Citizenship of India card) who have graduated from a recognised Australian tertiary institution, including recipients of Australian Government scholarships, Government of India scholarship recipients, and private fee-paying students.