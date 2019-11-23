Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai in global 'inclusive prosperity' index

New Delhi: Three Indian cities - Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai - have been named in a list that ranked 113 cities across the globe in terms of inclusive prosperity, measuring not only the quantity of economic growth but also its distribution across their population.

The three cities appeared in the lower half of the index, with Bengaluru ranking 83rd, while Delhi and Mumbai stood at 101st and 107th positions, respectively on the list that ranked 113 cities across the globe in terms of their inclusive prosperity.

The Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index, commissioned by Basque institutions and compiled by D&L Partners, was topped by Zurich, followed by Vienna and Copenhagen in the second and third place, respectively.

Others in the top 10 include, Luxembourg (4th), Helsinki (5th), Taipei (6th), Oslo (7th), Ottawa (8th), Kiel (9th) and Geneva (10th).

The report further said that many of the world's wealthiest cities are failing to create inclusive economies for their citizens.

Signalling that conventional measures of prosperity have become poor barometers in judging economic success, the world's top 10 richest cities have not scored well for inclusive prosperity. London is the highest, at 33rd place, while New York City comes in at 38th, it noted.

Mumbai also features in the list of top 10 richest cities in the World 2019, according to Forbes. “A large number of cities in Africa, Asia and South America are ranked towards the bottom of the index, underscoring the huge poverty and inequality challenges they face".