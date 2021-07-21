Bengaluru airport signs 10-year deal with IBM for digital transformation

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) -- operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) -- has signed a ten-year partnership with IBM to create an "Airport in a Box" platform, which transforms technology, operations and customer experience.

IBM Hybrid Cloud capabilities, Red Hat Automation and Kyndryl managed infrastructure services will help BIAL improve productivity, automate IT and reduce costs, an IBM statement said on Wednesday.

BLR airport needed a nimble, scalable and cost- competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic, it said.