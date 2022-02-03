Benchmark indices snap 4-day winning streak as bears make a comeback, end over 1% lower on frenzied selling

The stock markets closed lower on February 3 snapping a four-day winning streak. The benchmark Sensex tanked 770 points or 1.29 percent to close at 58,788. The broader Nifty 50 index plunged 219 points or 1.24 percent to settle at 17,560.

All indices (except auto) ended in the red with oil & gas, IT, realty, capital goods indices down 1-2 percent. BSE midcap index shed 0.9 percent, while smallcap index fell 0.4 percent.

Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto and Divislab were among the top gainers and HDFC, Infosys, NTPC were the top losers.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, "The markets were in an overbought position as it had rallied sharply in recent sessions and so selling was on the cards. All the key concerns like geo-political tensions, likely US rate hike, rising crude prices are still a potent threat to markets, and bouts of selling could be seen in regular intervals. After a promising uptrend rally, the Nifty found resistance near the important retracement level of 17,800. For the traders, 17,500 and 17,400 would act as strong support zones, while 17,700 -17,800 could be the immediate resistance."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities for Thursday, said, "Benchmark Indices broke three days winning momentum and ended on a negative note with Nifty at 17560 (-1.24 percent) and Sensex at 58788 (-1.29 percent). All the sectorial indices witnessed selling pressure with Oil and Gas, IT, and capital goods were among the sectors that got worst-hit today. Indian markets are reacting to the selling seen in Dow futures and NASDAQ futures. The selling was lead by shares of META, as company posted weaker than expected results.

"On the technical front 17,500 and 17,700 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 respectively. For Bank Nifty 38,800 and 39,300 are immediate support and resistance respectively," Nigam added.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:43 PM IST